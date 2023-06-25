Watch Live
PTI expels six more UC chairmen for failing to vote for Hafiz Naeem in Karachi mayor election

Says these members violated orders of the party chairman by being absent during voting
Moonis Ahmed Jun 25, 2023
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken action against six more Union Council (UC) chairmen, expelling them from the party for failing to vote in favor of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman during the Karachi Mayor elections.

In a notification issued by Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Shaikh, the dismissal of the six party members was announced.

The individuals expelled from the party have been identified as Ali Raza, Salman Khan, Imran Parwani, Abdul Moeed, Malik Akhtar, and Muhammad Idrees.

According to the notification, the party expressed dissatisfaction with their response to the show-cause notice. These members violated the orders of the party chairman by being absent during the election of the mayor and deputy mayor.

A significant number of PTI UC chairmen, including the six members who were dismissed, were absent during the mayoral election, totaling 32 in all.

With this recent expulsion, PTI has now removed a total of 17 UC chairmen from the party who did not vote in favor of Hafiz Naeem.

Karachi

Jamaat e Islami

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

Hafiz Naeem

Karachi mayor election

PTI Haleem Adil

