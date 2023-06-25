Hours-long outages persist as shortfall surpasses 6,000MW

As a relentless heatwave continues to grip the nation, the power distribution companies (Discos) find themselves grappling with a staggering power shortfall of 6,598 megawatts.

In response to this alarming deficit, all nine Discos have initiated a series of forced loadshedding and load management measures across both urban and rural areas.

The current energy crisis has cast a shadow over daily life, leaving citizens to endure hours of power outages, exacerbating the discomfort caused by the blistering temperatures.

According to an authoritative source, the nation has been grappling with a significant power deficit for the past week, particularly from Thursday onwards, with a shortfall ranging between 5,000MW and 6,000MW. Alas, the situation worsened on Saturday when the demand surged to a staggering 6,300MW.

Simultaneously, the citizens endured further distress due to frequent shutdowns under the guise of maintenance, adding to their misery amidst the scorching and muggy weather.

With the intensifying heat, the populace increasingly relied on air conditioners, leading to a peak power demand of 30,000MW. This remarkable figure stands as the highest recorded demand in the history of our nation thus far.

Meanwhile, the power generation remained at 22,930MW, including 6,200MW generated by hydropower, nuclear 3,100MW, thermal 12,800MW, and 830MW generated by wind projects.