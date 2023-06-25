Watch Live
Pakistan

Pakistan, IMF meet virtually to finalize memorandum for financial policies

Special meeting of IMF Executive Board likely to be called after possible staff-level agreement
Shakeel Ahmed Jun 25, 2023
A virtual meeting between Pakistan and an IMF team has been held to finalize the Memorandum for Economic and Financial Policies.

Sources said a special meeting of the IMF Executive Board is likely to be called after the possible staff-level agreement.

They said Pakistan and the IMF have reportedly come close to finalizing the staff-level agreement.

The IMF will be informed after the approval of the federal budget 2023-24 by the National Assembly, which is likely today, the sources said further.

The IMF Executive Board is likely to hold a special meeting after a possible staff-level deal.

The sources also said that Pakistan’s name is not included in the IMF Executive Board’s schedule till July 5.

