Finance Bill 2023-24 sails through National Assembly

The National Assembly on Sunday passed the Finance Bill 2023 with a majority.

In the session chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented amendments to various clauses of the bill.

After the approval of the finance bill, the process of approval of supplementary grants continued.

A total of nine amendments were introduced to the Finance Bill 2023, and all of them approved. Out of these, eight were presented by the government side and only one by an opposition lawmaker.

Ishaq Dar also presented an amendment to the Petroleum Development Levy Ordinance, which was passed by the lower house.

According to the amendment, the limit of petroleum development levy has been increased from Rs50 per liter to Rs60 per liter. Now, the federal government will have the power to impose a levy of up to Rs60 per litre.

The NA held discussion and voting on Regular and Technical Supplementary Grants in respect of expenditure other than charged upon the federal consolidated fund for the financial years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, and passed the demands presented by Minister Dar.

Huge burden on country that one person gets pension as ex-army chief, PM, president: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday morning that pensions have been a problem for ages and should have been solved years ago.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said it’s a common principle that one is entitled to one pension, and gets the highest.

“But here, people have been the army chief, chief executive, president and are receiving pension from all institutions. This is a huge burden on this poor country,” he maintained.

The one-pension policy will not be applicable to officers below Grade 17, he clarified.

He reiterated that it was unfair that a family member of a deceased pensioner was receiving the pension all their lives.

“Our pension bill has reached Rs800 billion. We are trying to reform it, and are also introducing contributory pension. These reforms were necessary, and we hope this will continue,” the minister concluded.

On Saturday, the National Assembly approved the demands and rejected the cut motions.