Pre-monsoon rains, thunderstorm likely to begin today

Climate Change Minister and Senator Sherry Rehman quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) shared an advisory that pre-monsoon rains are forecast from 25th to 30th June—leading to the subsiding of the prevailing heat wave.

According to weather office, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected (with occasional gaps) from today (Sunday) until 30th June in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, and several other cities in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, KP, Punjab.

Same expected from 26th to 29th June in South Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding and trigger landslides in vulnerable mountainous areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in the hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on 27th June.

All relevant local depts have been instructed to stay alert, and tourists are advised to exercise caution.

Citizens are requested to stay away from weak infrastructure, power poles, and watercourses during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incidents.

Possible impacts

Prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period.

Heavy rain fall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on 26th and 27th of June, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Farmers are advised to manage their agricultural activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

During the dust storm/wind-thunderstorm & heavy falls the loose structure like electric poles, solar panels etc may damage and general public is advised to stay at safe places during dust thunderstorm and heavy showers.