FIA nabs notorious human trafficker in Faisalabad, involved in illegal migration cases

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Faisalabad has apprehended a highly sought-after human trafficker accused of being involved in over 30 cases of illegal transportation of individuals to foreign countries.

The suspect, identified as Tahir Nadeem, allegedly defrauded countless citizens by exploiting them through fraudulent activities and false promises of overseas employment.

His illicit operations primarily focused on unlawfully sending individuals to various countries including Europe, Canada, and others.

During the arrest, authorities managed to seize a substantial amount of evidence against the accused.

This included 25 Pakistani passports, counterfeit bank seals, counterfeit visas, checkbooks, stamp papers, and checks from different countries.

Tahir Nadeem had been charged in 14 cases by the FIA in the Faisalabad circle alone.

Additionally, he faced an additional 16 fraud cases registered against him in various police stations across the city. Due to the severity of the charges brought against him, the accused had already been declared a fugitive by the court.

In an effort to combat human trafficking, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling Wing (AHS) have arrested over 20 human traffickers from different parts of Punjab following the Greece boat tragedy.

FIA has launched three separate inquiries to investigate the incident.

Further, Azad Kashmir police have apprehended 11 human smugglers across various areas of the region while registering cases against 26 suspects.

The main accused involved in human trafficking was apprehended by the police from Mirpur Charhoi tehsil, located in the city of Mirpur.

It was learned that the suspect received Rs3.6 million to perform the illicit job.