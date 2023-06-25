PPP formally kicks off general election preparations

With the impending general election of 2023 on the horizon, as affirmed by the prominent figures of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in October, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has commenced its strategic groundwork by establishing district-level boards to finalize candidate selection.

The announcement was made by Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, underlining the party’s commitment to a comprehensive and inclusive decision-making process.

The newly formed boards consist of representatives from the Central Executive Council, Federal Council, and Provincial Council, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives in the candidate selection process.

Additionally, the boards include influential figures such as District Presidents of the District Organization, People’s Youth, PSF, Women’s Wing, Minority Wing, and Labor Wing. This collective representation aims to ensure fair and inclusive decision-making while promoting the party’s principles of equality and justice.

To facilitate the candidate selection process, the District Board has been instructed to submit its recommendations for both national and provincial seats within a timeframe of 15 days.

The board members are entrusted with the crucial task of identifying competent individuals who embody the party’s values and can effectively represent the interests of their respective constituencies.

In line with the party’s commitment to transparency, the District Board has been directed to submit its recommendations to the Secretary General of the PPP.

This mechanism ensures that the candidate selection process remains impartial and accountable, further enhancing the credibility and integrity of the upcoming election.