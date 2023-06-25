Balochistan cabinet orders all federal, provincial bodies to remove checkposts from highways

The Balochistan cabinet has directed all federal and provincial security institutions concerned to remove all the checkposts from highways.

It said that from now on, no organization will set up checkposts without the permission of the provincial government.

A special meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

The meeting took a detailed review of the law and order situation in the province.

The cabinet took strong exception to the establishment of checkposts on the roads under the guise of security checking.

It decided that the establishment of checkpost will be subject to permission from the home department.

Harassment of the public under the guise of checkposts is not acceptable under any circumstances, the cabinet maintained.

The self-respect of the people will never be allowed to be violated, it stressed.

Women, children, patients, and the elderly travelling in buses and vehicles are stopped for hours at checkposts.

The cabinet remarked that providing security to the people is the responsibility of the government and institutions.

The federal security agencies should ensure the protection of the country and prevention of smuggling and narcotics by giving performing their duty at the borders, the cabinet meeting declared.

The Customs Coast Guard, police, and Levies are not authorized to harass people by setting up checkposts on highways, it added.

The rights of the people will not be allowed to be denied in the name of security, the cabinet adopted a firm stance.

There are no checkposts of any federal security agencies on highways or inside cities in other provinces, the provincial body stressed, adding there should be no checkposts in Balochistan also like other provinces.

Security agencies should take targeted actions against anti-social elements, the cabinet directed, and maintained that the usefulness of checkposts on highways has never been determined and till date no terrorist has been arrested from buses.

The cabinet directed the police and Anti-Narcotics Force to launch an immediate operation against drug peddlers.