Hand grenade explosions in Bannu claim one life, leave 12 injured

At least one person was killed, and 12 others were left injured following a series of hand grenade explosions that occurred in Bannu during the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place when two hand grenades were hurled at the residence of local resident Ziaur Rahman late last night.

As a result of the explosions, one individual tragically lost their life, while 11 others, including women and children, sustained injuries.

Swift action was taken by the authorities, who promptly transported the injured victims and the deceased individual to the district headquarters hospital.