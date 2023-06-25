Coal mines resume operations after 16 years in Kurram

A number of coal mines were opened in central Karam—which was considered a terrorist haven and economically backward in the past— after 16 years.

Thanks to Pakistan Army.

With the cooperation of Pakistan Army, 62 out of 170 coal mines in central Karam were inaugurated. More than 5,000 jobs were created with the opening of coal mines and over 650 workers are working in mines in different areas. Over 2500 families are benefiting from the mining jobs.

The number of workers and employment are increasing with each passing day.

The security forces have also eliminated terrorism from Kurram and achieved a milestone against the enemies of peace.

Local people said that there were major difficulties in the beginning, but now the problems have been solved with the efforts of the local government and security forces.

The residents of the area appreciated efforts of the Pakistan Army.