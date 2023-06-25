Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25th June 2023 Jun 25, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9AM | SAMAA TV | 25th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Pakistan, IMF ‘close’ to finalising loan revival deal; official announcement soon Hand grenade explosions in Bannu claim one life, leave 12 injured Canada begins investigation into Titanic-bound submersible implosion Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st Dawood family releases statement on Titanic sub tragedy Diablo 4 Season 1 unleashes new content, battle pass excitement