Sanjrani assumes charge of acting president as Alvi leaves for Hajj

President Arif Alvi leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj
Shakir Solangi Jun 25, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of Acting President as President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification of acting president. Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of the office of president in Quetta.

President Dr Arif Alvi along with family and staff will perform Hajj.

