Sanjrani assumes charge of acting president as Alvi leaves for Hajj

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of Acting President as President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification of acting president. Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of the office of president in Quetta.

President Dr Arif Alvi along with family and staff will perform Hajj.

Read More: Millions head to Makkah for huge Hajj in Saudi heat

Novel: Self-driving vehicles to transport Hajj pilgrims

Hajj 2023: E-services launched to facilitate pilgrims