Sanjrani assumes charge of acting president as Alvi leaves for Hajj
President Arif Alvi leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of Acting President as President Arif Alvi left for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.
The Cabinet Division has issued a notification of acting president. Sadiq Sanjrani assumed the duties of the office of president in Quetta.
President Dr Arif Alvi along with family and staff will perform Hajj.
Read More: Millions head to Makkah for huge Hajj in Saudi heat
Novel: Self-driving vehicles to transport Hajj pilgrims
Pakistan
Sadiq Sanjrani
President Dr Arif Alvi
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div