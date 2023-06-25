Watch Live
Corruption unearthed in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

Two persons faced charges of taking a bribe
Samaa TV Jun 25, 2023
A case of corruption in the distribution of funds of Benazir Income Support Program has been unearthed.

The authorities arrested two persons red-handed and registered a case in the complaint of BISP deputy director.

Two persons faced charges of taking a bribe of Rs9,000 to Rs5,000 from a woman. The government had directed to make the distribution of money very transparent.

