Corruption unearthed in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)
Two persons faced charges of taking a bribe
A case of corruption in the distribution of funds of Benazir Income Support Program has been unearthed.
The authorities arrested two persons red-handed and registered a case in the complaint of BISP deputy director.
Two persons faced charges of taking a bribe of Rs9,000 to Rs5,000 from a woman. The government had directed to make the distribution of money very transparent.
Benazir Income Support Programme
