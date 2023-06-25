Six killed, several injured in Nawabshah bus collision

Six people lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident that took place during the early morning hours of Sunday in the Dorr area of Nawabshah city.

The ill-fated incident took place when one bus, en route from Karachi to Obarra, collided with another bus traveling from Peshawar to Karachi.

Meanwhile, the impact of the collision was severe, leaving six people dead at the scene and causing injuries to approximately 40 others.

Rescue officials said the collision involved two passenger buses and occurred due to apparent over-speeding, according to rescue sources.

Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the accident site and initiated the rescue and relief operations.

They found a distressing scene, as women and children were among those injured in the tragic collision. Urgent medical aid was provided to the wounded individuals, and they were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The identities of the deceased victims have not been disclosed yet, pending the completion of necessary formalities and notification of their families.