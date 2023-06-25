Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe

An overloaded boat capsized and sank in the Mediterranean Sea off Greece in the early hours of June 14. Survivors reported that nearly 750 people were on board the ill-fated ship, which was en route from Libya to Italy. The Federal Investigation Agency has confirmed that among those aboard, 209 individuals were Pakistanis.

SAMAA TV has initiated an investigation to understand why individuals are risking their lives to reach Europe. One of our team members visited Union Council (UC) Karyal Kalan in Gujranwala, where it was discovered that seven residents from this UC were also on the vessel that tragically met an accident approximately 50 miles (80 km) from the southern coastal town of Pylos.

Our team delved into the reasons why people are selling all their assets to pay agents, ultimately putting themselves in harm’s way in their quest to reach Europe.

Watch video below to find more;