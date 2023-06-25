Prominent political figures from Punjab join PPP

Following a productive meeting with Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, numerous prominent political figures hailing from various regions of Punjab have made the decision to join the party.

Their decision marks a significant shift in the political landscape, demonstrating the growing support and confidence in the party’s vision and leadership.

In a notable development, prominent leaders hailing from Rawalpindi, Attock, Sialkot, Khushab, Jhelum, and South Punjab met with the foreign minister in a display of solidarity. During the meeting, they conveyed their unwavering confidence in the leadership of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, subsequently pledging their allegiance to the party.

Among the esteemed attendees were Pir Abbas Mohiuddin, former MPA from Sialkot Daska, as well as former Tehsil Nazim Ejaz Ahmed Chhaja. Notably, former MPA Malik Javed from Jhelum, who previously belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), made the decision to join the ranks of the PPP, signifying a significant shift in political alliances.

Apart from this, former candidate Malik Zeeshan Awan and former MP Chaudhary Shaukat from PP-82 Khushab also joined PPP.

During the huddle, the PPP chairman urged all leaders in attendance to actively work towards strengthening the party’s position in their respective areas, demonstrating a unified front and a steadfast commitment to securing electoral success.

Minister of State and Secretary General of PPP South Punjab Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed and MD Baitul Mal Amir Fida Paracha also met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.