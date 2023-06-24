Nawaz Sharif, Maryam reach Dubai

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and party senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz have reached Dubai.

Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to travel to Abu Dhabi tomorrow for anticipated meetings with various delegations. Following Hajj, Sharif has also been extended a special invitation by the Saudi royal family to visit Saudi Arabia, where he will engage in important meetings.

Nawaz Sharif, before departing for London, announced his intention to return there in two weeks’ time. He also stated that the decision regarding his return to Pakistan would be made after careful deliberation and consultation.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz also arrived in Dubai. Passengers at the airport expressed their excitement and took selfies with her before her departure for Dubai.

The Sharif scion reached Dubai to celebrate Eidul Adha with her father and family. She will be staying at the residence of her younger sister, Asma Ali Dar, during her visit.

During her flight, Maryam Nawaz interacted with fellow passengers amicably and even posed for pictures with them. This friendly engagement continued as passengers captured moments with her both at the airport and inside the airplane.

During the flight, the PML-N senior vice president lovingly cradled her grandson in her lap, creating a heartwarming scene. Passengers couldn’t resist the opportunity to capture precious moments with Junaid Safdar, resulting in numerous pictures being taken.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also reach Abu Dhabi tomorrow (Sunday).