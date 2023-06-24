Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 24th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 24th June 2023 Jun 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10PM | SAMAA TV | 24th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Pakistan, IMF ‘close’ to finalising loan revival deal; official announcement soon CJP Bandial sees recurring interpretation of law as root of controversies Nawaz Sharif, Maryam reach Dubai Related Stories Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Most Popular Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st Dawood family releases statement on Titanic sub tragedy Renowned businessman Shahzada Dawood, son aboard missing Titanic sub