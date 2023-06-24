Defence min says no room for suspicion Imran was mastermind behind May 9

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday expressed that no one should remain in doubt that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the incidents that occurred on 9th May.

Talking to the media in Sialkot, he highlighted the economic challenges faced by the nation and accused Imran Khan of being responsible for various issues.

He said the people will decide the future of the country through fair elections.

The minister stated that the nation had suffered economically, and it would take time to recover from the consequences of such setbacks.

He condemned those who challenged the state and targeted defence installations, emphasising that no one should doubt Imran Khan’s involvement in such planning.

He criticised the PTI for his alleged failure to play a constructive role as a politician and accused him of using derogatory language against his adversaries.

Referring to previous political experiences, the minister noted that politicians had faced various challenges and even endured imprisonment, but he believed that the situation surrounding Imran Khan was unprecedented.

He accused Khan of deceitfulness and exploiting the sentiments of the people to fulfil personal ambitions.

Asif raised concerns about the dissolution of provincial assemblies by Imran Khan and the impact it had on the nation.

He argued that the PTI chairman’s decisions had caused trouble not only for his own party but also for the entire country.