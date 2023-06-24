Watch Live
Sports » Tennis

Kvitova into 42nd final, faces Vekic for Berlin title

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)
AFP Jun 24, 2023
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Petra Kvitova on Saturday reached her 42nd tour final in Berlin where she will face Donna Vekic for the title.

After the quarter-finals of the grass-court tournament were washed out on Friday, two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) and then unseeded ’s-Hertogenbosch champion Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4.

Vekic knocked out lucky loser Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 7-6 (7/0) and sixth seeded Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) to book a place in her 12th career final.

Vekic came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the second set against Sakkari before sealing victory on a fourth match point.

Croatian world 23 Vekic had beaten Sakkari on grass on her way to the Nottingham title in 2017, one of four career finals she’s reached on grass.

Alexandrova was the only one of the four semi-finalists on Saturday to not have to play twice, as Veronika Kudermetova withdrew from their quarter-final due to a left hip injury.







