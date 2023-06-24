Detective Pikachu returns: Unveiling release date, trailers, gameplay

Detective Pikachu, a unique entry in the monster-catching franchise, is making a comeback.

Originally a 3DS game and a feature film, this adventure game took an unconventional approach by presenting Pikachu as a talking detective who joins forces with a young boy named Tim Goodman to solve various mysteries.

With the game and film achieving success, it was only a matter of time before a sequel was announced. Now, with the official announcement of Detective Pikachu Returns, we are excited to gather all the clues about this upcoming adventure.

Release date and platform

Detective Pikachu Returns is set to launch on October 6, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. As with previous entries in the Pokémon franchise, this game remains faithful to Nintendo consoles.

Reveal trailer

The reveal trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns reintroduces the beloved duo of Detective Pikachu and Tim Goodman. It showcases glimpses of Ryme City, a place where humans and Pokémon coexist, and highlights the commencement of Pokémon Friendship Week as announced by the mayor.

Mysteries and gameplay

While the trailer showcases new Pokémon characters that the duo will encounter, including the legendary Mewtwo, details about the specific cases they will tackle remain undisclosed.

The trailer does not provide any gameplay footage, but it is reasonable to assume that Detective Pikachu Returns will follow the same adventure game style as its predecessor.

Players can expect to explore different areas for clues, interact with people and Pokémon to gather information, and ultimately solve intriguing cases.

Preorders and edition

Excitingly, preorders for Detective Pikachu Returns are already available on Nintendo’s official website. The game is offered in a single, standard edition, priced at $50.