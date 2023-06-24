Greece ignored offer to monitor migrant boat that sank: EU border officials

European Union (EU) border officials have disclosed that Greece did not respond to an offer to send a plane to monitor the boat’s situation which resulted in several deaths with the highest number of those from Pakistan.

The boat sank approximately 80 kilometres (50 miles) southwest of Pylos, a coastal town, after 02:04 local time on June 14.

While over 100 individuals were rescued, survivors estimate that up to 750 people may have been on board, including around 100 children in the vessel’s hold.

Among those feared dead are Egyptians, Syrians, and a significant number of Pakistani nationals.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that at least 350 Pakistanis were onboard.

According to EU border officials, the fishing boat, heavily overcrowded and en route from Libya, was initially detected in international waters heading towards Greece on the morning of June 13.

Frontex, the EU’s border agency, spotted the boat using one of its planes but had to refuel before it could provide further assistance.

Frontex claims it extended an offer to dispatch the plane back to the fishing boat for monitoring purposes, but the Greek coast guard failed to respond.

Greece has faced criticism for its perceived lack of action in response to the tragedy.

Greek authorities have denied allegations of delayed response, asserting that the individuals on board had expressed a desire to be left alone, so they could travel to Italy.

However, the analysis of ship movements on the day of the incident strongly suggests that the vessel was almost stationary for at least seven hours prior to capsizing, contradicting the official account.

The Greek coast guard has not commented on the recent claim that it ignored Frontex’s offer of aerial assistance.

In response to the tragedy, nine Egyptian men appeared in a Greek court in Kalamata to face charges including negligent manslaughter, endangering lives, causing a shipwreck, and human trafficking.

All of them pleaded not guilty to the charges.