SRK’s must-watch films: Celebrating 31 years of Bollywood’s ‘king of romance’

Shah Rukh Khan, the epitome of romance in Bollywood, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unforgettable performances.

As the actor completes 31 glorious years in the industry, let’s take a nostalgic journey through some of his most cherished romantic films.

Veer-Zaara remains a timeless masterpiece, portraying a love that transcends borders. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Veer, alongside Preity Zinta’s Zaara, touched the hearts of millions. The film received critical acclaim and garnered numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked a turning point in Shah Rukh Khan’s career, solidifying his status as the reigning romantic hero. His portrayal of Raj, alongside Kajol’s Simran, created an everlasting on-screen chemistry that continues to enthrall audiences. The film’s iconic dialogues, soulful music, and eternal love story have made it an all-time favorite.

Kal Ho Naa Ho blended romance, comedy, and drama to create an emotional rollercoaster. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Aman Mathur won accolades for his charismatic and heartwarming performance. The film beautifully captured the joys and challenges of life, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Mohabbatein showcased love’s triumph over societal norms, with Shah Rukh Khan playing Raj Aryan Malhotra, a music teacher advocating for following one’s heart. The movie delves into the clash between love and conservative ideologies, delivering a powerful message about the importance of love and individuality.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai explores the complexities of love and friendship, with Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna. The film continues to be celebrated for its iconic moments, heartfelt emotions, and the portrayal of the essence of love and friendship. It stands as one of SRK’s most memorable films.

These films exemplify Shah Rukh Khan’s ability to bring depth and charm to romantic roles, making them essential viewing for fans of Bollywood romance. After a four-year hiatus, SRK made a triumphant comeback with the blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan. His next venture, the highly anticipated action-thriller Jawan, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to release on September 7.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, promising electrifying action sequences. Additionally, SRK has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu, with the release date yet to be announced. The audience eagerly awaits the return of the ‘King of Romance’ to the silver screen.