Anil Kapoor celebrates 40 glorious years in Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor celebrated a remarkable milestone in his career, crossing over four decades as an actor. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the actor poured his heart out in an emotional note.

Anil Kapoor, known for his versatility and memorable performances, began his Hindi film journey in 1983 with the romantic drama “Wo Saat Din,” directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana. On Friday, he took to his Instagram account, sharing a video clip from the movie, and penned a heartfelt caption to express his gratitude.

“Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer. 40 years of being accepted, loved, and blessed by you, the audience!” he exclaimed, acknowledging the immense support he has received throughout his career.

In his note, Anil Kapoor reflected on his passion for the craft, stating, “They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by… no wonder four decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong, this is what I’m meant to do, and this is who I’m supposed to be.”

Expressing his gratitude to those who played a pivotal role in his journey, the actor specifically thanked Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure, among others, for their contribution in shaping his career. He also paid tribute to the late Bapu Saab, his brother Boney Kapoor, and his father Surinder Kapoor for believing in him and providing him with his first opportunity in the movie “Woh Saat Din.”

Anil Kapoor attributed his success and shine to these industry legends, emphasizing, “Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for.” He expressed his profound gratitude to his fans, acknowledging their love and acceptance, which has been instrumental in his achievements.

To mark the completion of these remarkable 40 years, Anil Kapoor unveiled his upcoming projects, exciting his fans with two special avatars in the highly anticipated “The Night Manager Part 2” and “Animal.” He expressed his hope that his fans would continue to shower him with love and support, just as they have always done.

As Anil Kapoor concluded his emotional note, his words resonated with a sense of humility and appreciation: “I owe everything I am today to these legends and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you.”