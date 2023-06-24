Met office forecasts heavy rainfall in Punjab from tonight

Torrential rain in various regions of Balochistan triggered flooding in nullahs while Abbottabad and Swat experience respite. Meanwhile, hot weather persists in other parts of the country as the Meteorological Department forecasts rain in Punjab starting today.

Devastating heavy rains cause havoc in Balochistan’s Washik area, submerging low-lying regions, damaging houses, and inundating standing crops. The torrential downpour also washes away safety dams in rivers, exacerbating the flooding situation.

Kohlu experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in nullahs and a motorcyclist being swept away in the Gardaug river. The rain in Barkhan and Dikki brings relief from the scorching heatwave. Swat witnesses rain accompanied by strong winds. Abbottabad’s weather improves following the rainfall.

On the other hand, intense heat continues to affect the plain areas of the country, while Islamabad experiences rainfall in the evening. The meteorological department forecasts heavy rain in several cities of Punjab starting tonight.

Low-lying areas of Rawalpindi and Gujranwala face the threat of urban flooding. The district emergency operation centers of Punjab, including the provincial control room, have been put on high alert.