YouTube tests AI-powered dub tool for video translation

YouTube is currently testing a new tool that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to translate and provide voiceover dubbing for creators’ videos. This tool aims to assist YouTubers in reaching a wider audience by offering multi-language support.

The AI-powered dub tool is being developed in collaboration with Aloud, an AI dubbing company affiliated with Google’s Area 120 startup incubator.

Here’s how it works

Aloud initially transcribes the video content for the creator, allowing them to make any necessary edits. Once the transcription is approved, Aloud generates an AI-generated voice-over dub for the video.

While Aloud currently offers this service for free on its separate website, YouTube is integrating the tool into its platform.

However, the feature is currently in the testing phase and available only to a waitlisted group of creators. YouTube has already conducted trials with “hundreds” of creators, according to a spokesperson.

It’s important to note that Aloud does have some limitations, as outlined in their website’s FAQ section. Currently, the AI-powered tool works exclusively with English-language videos and supports dubbing into Spanish and Portuguese.

Nevertheless, given Google’s support and the partnership with YouTube, it is likely that Aloud will expand its language options in the future.

This new tool represents the second major feature related to multi-language dubbing that YouTube has introduced this year. In February, the platform enabled creators to upload multiple audio tracks for their videos, categorized by language.

Viewers can then select their preferred language from the video’s Settings menu to listen to an alternative audio track. However, this earlier feature required creators to arrange and provide their own translated and dubbed audio.

By collaborating with Aloud to develop AI-powered dubs, YouTube aims to help YouTubers save time and money while simultaneously expanding their audience reach.