Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Pakistan lodges protest over killing of civilians by India

The Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding
Samaa Web Desk Jun 24, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday here to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violation committed by the Indian forces in Satwal Sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

The incident, which took place on 24 June 2023, resulted in killing of two civilians and injury to another one.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

It was further underscored that targeting of civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control.

Pakistan

India

foreign office

Line of Control (LOC)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular