Miftah Ismail resigns from all positions in Muslim League-N

Former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail has announced his resignation from all positions within the Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

In a letter addressed to the party’s Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal, Ismail expressed his decision to step down from his roles, including that of provincial general secretary, signalling his departure from active participation in electoral politics.

He expressed gratitude to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their support and care.

It is worth mentioning that on June 19, PML-N had made the decision to remove Miftah Ismail and Shah Muhammad Shah, a former federal minister, from their respective party positions.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz cited disappointment in the performance of both leaders as the reason behind this decision.

She stated that Shah and Ismail would be relieved of their positions, and new individuals would be entrusted with responsibilities.

Additionally, Maryam decided that Miftah will not be assigned any significant responsibilities in the party in future.