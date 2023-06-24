Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 24th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 24th June 2023 Jun 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 9PM | SAMAA TV | 24th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended CJP Bandial sees recurring interpretation of law as root of controversies Met office forecasts heavy rainfall in Punjab from tonight YouTube tests AI-powered dub tool for video translation Related Stories Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Most Popular Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st Dawood family releases statement on Titanic sub tragedy Renowned businessman Shahzada Dawood, son aboard missing Titanic sub