FactCheck: Did Elon Musk attend Imran Khan’s Twitter space?

A tweet started making the rounds claiming that Elon Musk, the guy behind SpaceX and Tesla, was among the listeners on Imran Khan’s Twitter space.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle “.” shared a video that showed the listeners of Imran Khan’s space. And certainly, one of them was “Elon Musk”.

People got all excited about it! But turns out, it was a bunch of baloney.

Other Twitter users quickly chimed in to set the record straight, saying that the person who supposedly attended the space was just pretending to be Elon Musk.

They showed some evidence, sharing screenshots that clearly showed the account was a parody account.

It’s always a good idea to check the facts before getting carried away with the hype, especially on social media.