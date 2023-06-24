Ben Affleck rumoured to reprise ‘Daredevil’ role in ‘Deadpool 3,’ fuels multiverse speculations

The exciting news is making its way through the grapevine, hinting at Ben Affleck’s potential return to the multiverse.

Following his recent reprisal of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in DC’s “The Flash” movie, there are whispers suggesting that the acclaimed actor might revisit his Marvel superhero roots in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A fresh report has emerged, indicating that Affleck was sighted on the set of the highly anticipated “Deadpool 3,” raising speculations of his reprisal of the Daredevil character from the 2003 movie.

The upcoming “Deadpool 3” has already garnered tremendous attention within the superhero fandom, as it promises the return of numerous beloved characters. We already know that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine, teaming up with Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, and it’s possible that several other X-Men characters will join the fun. However, the surprising news of Affleck potentially revisiting his Marvel role has left many in shock. Keep reading to discover more about this intriguing development!

Online rumours began to circulate, suggesting that Ben Affleck was spotted on the set of “Deadpool 3,” currently being filmed in the UK. It’s worth noting that his previous character was not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it was produced by 20th Century Fox. However, considering the inclusion of various reprised X-Men characters, it’s not far-fetched to speculate that the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante superhero could make an appearance in “Deadpool 3.”

As the storyline of “Deadpool 3” is expected to delve into the multiverse, the rumour of Ben Affleck’s potential return as Daredevil quickly caught fire on the internet, prompting a range of reactions from fans.

One user humorously questioned, “Does Ben Affleck make new movies anymore, or does he solely play multiverse versions of his old characters in new films?”

Another user suggested, “Come on, DC, let him be Batman in this one too. Now that would truly embrace the multiverse!”

Meanwhile, a user commented, “The multiverse movie that ‘Flash’ should have been 🏃♂️.”

And yet another user chimed in, “Ryan should show up as Green Lantern.”

The anticipation for “Deadpool 3” grows as fans eagerly await confirmation of Ben Affleck’s potential reprisal and the exciting multiverse narrative that awaits.