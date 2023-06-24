Govt aims to generate Rs 415bn in additional taxes in new budget

The government will collect a total of Rs 415 billion more taxes from the public in the new budget for the FY2023-24.

Sources indicate that there has been an increase in the income tax rate for salaries exceeding Rs 200,000 per month. A 2.5% increase in income tax has been implemented for incomes exceeding Rs 200,000 per month or Rs 2.4 million per year. Furthermore, a 5% federal excise duty on fertilizer has been approved, resulting in an additional revenue of Rs 35 billion from the excise duty on fertiliser.

A decision has been made to raise the tax on property purchases and sales. The proposed increase suggests raising the tax rate from 1 percent to 2 percent on property transactions. It is estimated that another Rs 45 billion will be obtained from the sale and purchase of property.

On the other hand, the government has agreed to accept five key demands put forward by the IMF. As part of the agreement, the tax target has been raised from Rs 9,200 billion to Rs 9,415 billion. Moreover, the levy on petroleum products will be increased to Rs 60 per unit, replacing the previous rate of Rs 50. Additionally, a decision has been made to reduce ongoing expenses by Rs 85 billion.

The government has also substantially raised the volume of new tax initiatives, increasing it from Rs 223 billion to Rs 438 billion. Furthermore, the budget for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has been augmented from Rs 400 billion to Rs 466 billion. In order to address tax cases amounting to Rs 3,200 billion, a dedicated committee will be established.

The pension bill is set to rise from Rs 761 billion to Rs 801 billion, reflecting an increase in budgetary allocation. The share of provinces in the budget has also been raised from Rs 5,276 billion to Rs 5,399 billion. Additionally, the federal government’s expenses for the upcoming year are projected to increase to Rs 14,480 billion.