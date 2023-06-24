‘Badshah’ clarifies controversial lyrics in latest song after alleged insult to BTS

Indian rapper Badshah recently found himself embroiled in controversy over the lyrics of his latest song, “Issa Vibe,” as fans accused him of insulting popular K-pop band BTS.

In response to the backlash, Badshah took to social media to provide clarification and address the misunderstanding.

In “Issa Vibe,” Badshah includes the line, “Playlist pe Bad Bunny BTS biba, har raat beer peeni hai tujhe kiba.” It was the Punjabi word “biba,” meaning “woman,” that caused fans to raise concerns, believing that the rapper was using it derogatorily towards BTS.

BTS, comprised of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is a globally renowned K-pop band with an enormous following. Their fans, known as the BTS Army, are fiercely dedicated and protective of the group.

To address the backlash and misconceptions, Badshah turned to his Instagram Stories. He clarified his lyrics by stating, “Playlist mein Bad Bunny, BTS ‘Bieber’,” referring to Justin Bieber. Fans flooded social media platforms with messages of relief and appreciation, understanding that the alleged insult was a misunderstanding.

This is not the first time Badshah has faced criticism for his song lyrics. In May of this year, he issued an apology after objections were raised over the lyrics of his song “Sanak.” A Hindu priest criticized him for incorporating the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) alongside obscene words in the song.

In the case of “Issa Vibe,” Badshah clarified that the word “bibba” was not intended as an insult towards BTS, as some fans had mistakenly perceived. This incident highlights the importance of understanding lyrics in their intended context and avoiding hasty conclusions. Fans and artists alike must consider the potential impact of their words and strive for clearer communication to prevent misunderstandings in the future.