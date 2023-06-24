Martin Campbell reveals Henry Cavill’s close call as James Bond, praises audition

In a recent interview with Express UK, Martin Campbell, the director of “Casino Royale,” disclosed that Henry Cavill could have been James Bond if not for Daniel Craig securing the iconic role in the franchise reboot.

Campbell’s film revitalized the Bond series following Pierce Brosnan’s polarizing “Die Another Day” in 2002 and marked the beginning of Craig’s acclaimed tenure as 007. Campbell had only positive remarks about Cavill’s audition.

“He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous,” praised Campbell. “And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Despite Cavill’s impressive audition, Campbell emphasized that he did not favour him over Craig for the role. The decision-making process for casting Bond involved a democratic approach, where a group of producers, the casting director, Campbell, and others reviewed eight candidates and reached a unanimous decision.

With Craig’s tenure as Bond coming to an end with the release of “No Time to Die,” the search for a new actor to portray the iconic spy will commence. Does this mean 40-year-old Cavill should be considered?

“By the time Daniel got to [‘No Time To Die’], really he was at an age where one more would have been too old for him,” explained Campbell. “I know with Pierce he had to sign on to three when we did him. So that’s going to take, what, six years of your life maybe? I suspect Daniel [had] the same deal. And the next guy’s going to have to do that.”

Campbell added, “Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50, and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond. He’s in good shape, Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”

Craig’s casting as Bond initially received significant backlash. Bond’s longtime casting director, Debbie McWilliams, revealed in a 2021 interview that the press response to Craig’s selection was overwhelmingly negative. McWilliams expressed sympathy for Craig but noted that the criticism fueled his determination to prove everyone wrong.

Despite the initial scepticism, Craig silenced the critics with his performance, impressing audiences and earning their favour. Currently, there is no set timeline for the announcement of the next actor to step into the iconic role of James Bond.