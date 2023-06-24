PM underlines economic recovery key to achieving IMF goals

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif underlined economic recovery as key to achieving International Monetary Fund (IMF) goals, and expressed Pakistan’s commitment and gratitude for the international lender’s assistance in overcoming economic challenges.

The details of the meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva have come to light. The Prime Minister and MD IMF held three meetings in Paris, with a final meeting taking place before the his departure for London. During the third meeting, he reaffirmed his strong resolve to successfully fulfill the IMF programme.

During the meeting, Ms Georgieva commended Sharif for his unwavering dedication to Pakistan. She acknowledged that the premier had assumed leadership during challenging times and was making earnest efforts to bring about improvements.

The premier reaffirmed his resolve to successfully conclude the IMF programme, stressing Pakistan’s unwavering determination to fulfill all commitments. He expressed gratitude for the IMF’s support in addressing significant economic challenges and acknowledged the people’s welfare by implementing measures for their relief.

He acknowledged that the economic hardships inflicted an immense burden on the people, surpassing their capacity to endure. Sharif emphasised that the people of Pakistan deserve relief and stressed the importance of striking a balance between the people’s welfare and economic realities.

He also highlighted the importance of economic growth in attaining the objectives set by the IMF. He underlined the need to take decisive measures to overcome the four years of economic hardship. The PM expressed his belief that through concerted efforts towards economic recovery, the goals of the IMF can be successfully accomplished.