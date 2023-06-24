Pakistan changes budget as dictated by IMF to clinch stalled funds

Pakistan has changed its budget for the financial year starting on July 1, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday, including the latest fiscal tightening measures dictated by International Monetary Fund in a final effort to clinch a stalled rescue package.

“Pakistan and IMF had detailed negotiations for the last three days as a last effort to complete the pending review,” he told parliament.

For the fiscal year starting next month, Pakistan will raise a further 215 billion rupees ($752 million) in new tax and cut 85 billion rupees in spending, as well as a number of other measures to shrink the fiscal deficit, he said.

That will revise Pakistan’s revenue collection target to Rs9.415 trillion ($33 billion) and put total spending at Rs14.480 trillion ($51 billion), Dar said. “These changes will make our fiscal deficit much better,” he said.

“We have ensured that the new tax will not affect the poor,” he claimed, and said the petrol levy will be raised from Rs50 to Rs60, and will be capped at the new ceiling for any future changes.

He also announced lifting of restriction of all imports enforced in December in a bid to cut the current account deficit, which has been one of the major concerns by the IMF to release the funds.

Money allocated for cash handouts to the poor was also revised from Rs450 billion to Rs466 billion for fiscal 2024, Dar said.

The review came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris.