You might be able to play games on YouTube soon!

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Google is considering online games as a potential source of income for YouTube.

The video hosting platform has reportedly invited employees to test a new product called Playables, which grants users access to online games directly on YouTube.

Interestingly, it appears that the games can be played on various devices, including mobile and desktop.

Users will be able to play these games on the YouTube website through a web browser or the app, regardless of whether they are using an Android or iOS phone.

While the report suggests that several games are currently available for testing, it specifically mentions “Stack Bounce.”

This ad-supported arcade game involves breaking layers of bricks using a bouncing ball.

As the article highlights, YouTube already generates revenue from gaming livestreams. However, this new product will offer an additional way to generate income from the gaming industry, particularly as advertising spending has declined.

It is important to distinguish this initiative from Google’s unsuccessful Stadia games streaming service, which was eventually discontinued.

YouTube already boasts a substantial audience that regularly visits the site, making it easy to attract attention to the new product.

Playables is more comparable to Netflix’s gaming service, which provides paying users with access to casual games on mobile devices.

Netflix, too, has ambitious plans for its gaming venture and reportedly intends to expand beyond mobile devices by testing TV games that use smartphones as controllers.