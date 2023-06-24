Controversial ‘Barbie’ film poster translation creates social media frenzy

An international poster for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film has unexpectedly caused a stir online.

The French version of the poster, featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, appeared harmless at first. However, the French tagline sparked controversy due to a slang-based double entendre.

The tagline, “Elle peut tout faire. Lui, c’est juste Ken,” which translates to “She can do everything. He’s just Ken,” carries a secondary meaning where “ken” is slang in French. As a result, the tagline takes on a not-safe-for-work interpretation: “She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f**k.”

As expected, the internet quickly latched onto this linguistic mishap, with French Twitter users sharing photos of the poster accompanied by comments on the “accidental” or “unfortunate” translation. The buzz surrounding it spread rapidly, and some of the original tweets garnered millions of views.

Upon closer analysis, the tagline appears to support this theory. The original English Barbie tagline, “Barbie is everything. He’s just Ken,” was translated differently in French. Instead of “Barbie est tout” (literal translation), it became “[Barbie] peut tout faire” (“Barbie can do anything”), conveniently aligning with the slang-infused Ken line and its suggestive connotations.

A French marketing executive from a rival studio commented, “It’s definitely intentional; there’s no way a French speaker wouldn’t have noticed the dirty pun.” The executive further praised the cleverness of incorporating it into the campaign, acknowledging the brilliance behind the move.

When approached for comment, Warner Bros. neither confirmed nor denied whether the risqué French pun was deliberate or accidental. Nonetheless, they openly expressed satisfaction with the social media frenzy generated by the poster in France and internationally.

A spokesperson from Warner Bros. Discovery stated, “The speculation surrounding the Barbie marketing campaign demonstrates a high level of awareness and significant excitement among the public for the forthcoming release of our film in France. We eagerly anticipate audiences worldwide to experience the film upon its release next month.”