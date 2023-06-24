AP Dhillon’s mentions of Khushi Kapoor in ‘True Stories,’ sparks dating speculations

AP Dhillon, the popular singer known for hits like “Brown Munde,” has recently caused a stir with his latest song, ‘True Stories,’ where he subtly referenced Khushi Kapoor. This mention has set social media abuzz, igniting rumours that the two might be romantically involved.

Releasing his new track in collaboration with Shinda Kahlon, AP Dhillon’s ‘True Stories’ caught attention for its inclusion of a reference to Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. The song’s lyrics include the line, “jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor,” which translates to “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.” This playful mention left the internet amused and intrigued.

The mention of Khushi Kapoor in the song has sparked further speculation and dating rumours, as curious onlookers now wonder if there is a romantic connection between the two. While the buzz suggests a brewing relationship, no official confirmation has been made at this time.

Khushi Kapoor, who is set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies,’ is the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor and part of the renowned Kapoor family. The film also features Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and other talented actors.

In an exclusive interview, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement about Khushi’s debut, sharing, “I am so happy and thrilled. I have briefly visited their outdoor shoot, and their energy is so pure. They are creating something from the heart that people will love. These kids are incredibly talented and hardworking. I have witnessed my sister’s relentless efforts and determination as she auditioned for this role. She desired it deeply, and I am genuinely overjoyed for her. I hope it goes well.”

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of ‘The Archies,’ which is scheduled to debut on Netflix soon, to witness Khushi Kapoor’s acting prowess and experience the magic of this highly anticipated film.