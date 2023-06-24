Kangana Ranaut unveils teaser for ‘Emergency’ directorial debut as ‘Indira Gandhi’

Kangana Ranaut, the acclaimed Indian actress, has announced the release date of her directorial debut, “Emergency.”

In an Instagram post, she shared a short teaser video giving viewers a glimpse of her portrayal of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film is set to hit theatres on November 24, 2023.

The teaser opens with a scene set on June 25, 1975, depicting a state of chaos with protestors causing havoc on the streets. A newspaper headline declaring “State of Emergency declared” is displayed. Anupam Kher provides a voiceover as he appears behind bars, portraying the role of the late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan, also known as JP Narayan, who was arrested during the tumultuous period. “Ye hamari nahi iss desh ki maut hai” (This is not our death but the country’s death), he proclaims.

The teaser then shows protesters being shot on the streets, and Kher continues his voiceover, stating, “Iss tanasaahi ko rokna hoga” (We have to stop this dictatorship). At this point, Kangana Ranaut’s voiceover as Indira Gandhi emerges, declaring, “Mujhe iss desh ki raksha karne se koi nahi rok sakta” (No one can stop me from protecting this country) as her face appears on the screen. She adds, “Kyuki (because), India is Indira, and Indira is India!” The film’s title card is displayed along with the release date, November 24.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “A protector or a dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared war on its people. #Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November.”

Previously, Kangana revealed that she had mortgaged all her property to finance the film. She shared a heartfelt note upon completing the film in January, acknowledging the challenges she faced, including being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule but persisting with filming despite alarmingly low blood cell counts. Despite her openness on social media, she chose not to share these struggles at the time, aiming to protect her well-wishers from undue worry and to deny those who sought to see her fail the pleasure of her pain.

Written by Ritesh Shah, who also penned Kangana’s previous film “Dhaakad,” “Emergency” features a talented ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, the late Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Kangana announced the film in 2021, and anticipation has been building since then for this insightful portrayal of a significant chapter in Indian history.