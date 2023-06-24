Karachi, Hyderabad emerge as hotspots for crimes against women

A recent report on violence against women and children in Sindh has shed light on the alarming frequency of such incidents, including sexual violence, kidnapping, early marriage, child labour, human trafficking, and trafficking in persons.

From January 1, 2023 to April 30, 2023, a total of 771 cases of violence against women and 142 cases of violence against children were reported.

The report was issued by a social organisation working in collaboration with government agencies to raise awareness and prevent violence against vulnerable individuals.

According to the report, a total of 56 cases of rape and 37 cases of honour killings were recorded during the four-month period.

Additionally, there were 67 instances of sexual violence against children and 529 cases of women being abducted across Sindh.

The report further highlighted specific districts within Sindh where violence against women was most prevalent.

The districts of Central and Keamari in Karachi and Hyderabad emerged as hotspots for crimes against women, with 63, 58, and 54 reported cases, respectively.

Concerning violence against children, the report identified Karachi’s South, Keamari, and West as districts with the highest number of reported cases.

There were 119 reported cases of domestic violence and 41 cases of child abduction. Karachi’s South district witnessed 21 incidents, while Keamari and West reported 16 and 13 cases, respectively.

The report also documented 16 instances of child marriage and 14 cases of child labour, all of which were reported to the Sindh police.