‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ joins Bollywood’s 2023 success stories with box office record

Laxman Utekar’s directorial venture, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has taken the box office by storm, surpassing all expectations.

The film, which initially had no buzz surrounding its release, has emerged as a clear winner and has now joined the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” and Adah Sharma’s “The Kerala Story” as one of Bollywood’s successes in 2023.

The romantic comedy has been riding high on positive word-of-mouth since its release, gradually gaining appreciation and winning hearts. According to the latest box office update, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” has garnered a net collection of 720m in India, equivalent to 850m crores gross. In overseas markets, the film has earned 11 crores gross, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive 960m gross. It is evident that the film will soon cross the coveted 1000 million mark, signifying a remarkable victory.

With “Adipurush” failing to perform well during weekdays, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” is expected to benefit from increased screenings across the country, despite having completed three weeks in theatres already.

Sara Ali Khan is ecstatic about the success that her latest film has achieved. Her performance and chemistry with Vicky Kaushal have captivated the audience, leaving them yearning for more. Social media is currently abuzz with discussions about her portrayal of Soumya, including her songs, dialogues, and snippets of her exceptional performance.

Expressing her joy about the overwhelming love received by the film, Sara said, “It feels incredibly happy to witness the audience’s love for the film. I watched the film with my mother and brother on Sunday, and both of them were moved to tears. Seeing my loved ones emotionally engaged in my film made me realize that this is the reason we make movies – to create such heartfelt experiences for people we care about.”