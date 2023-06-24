Gas leak explosion in Peshawar claims lives of three children

A gas leakage explosion on Saturday inside a house on Kohat Road in Peshawar took the lives of three children and leaving two injured.

The mishap occurred in the Sharifabad area, causing the roof of the residence to collapse and leaving the family trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene to carry out the rescue operation.

The team comprised 60 personnel, four ambulances, and three recovery vehicles.

The injured woman and her husband were promptly rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.