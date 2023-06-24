Premier Choice onboards Hilton Garden Inn to redefine Islamabad’s hospitality sector

Grand Orchard in DHA Phase 1, Islamabad, is poised to revolutionize Pakistan’s hospitality sector with the introduction of Hilton Garden Inn. Developed by Premier Choice International, one of the most esteemed real estate developers in the country, Grand Orchard is an impressive mixed-use development spanning 17 kanals.

It encompasses three magnificent towers that house a diverse range of commercial outlets, serviced apartments, and a franchise of Hilton Garden Inn.

As a globally recognized brand with a presence in over 50 countries and a portfolio of more than 900 hotels, Hilton Garden Inn brings its renowned standards of excellence to Pakistan. The Hilton Garden Inn in Grand Orchard will feature 115 guest rooms equipped with top-notch amenities. Its prime location provides convenient access to key attractions in the capital city, including the upcoming mall within the Grand Orchard development.

Own Unique Property Assets in DHA Islamabad

Grand Orchard is not only a commercial haven but also a residential oasis. It offers unique property assets in DHA-Islamabad, catering to the needs of both retailers and residents. The commercial aspect of the project ensures maximum exposure for retailers, ensuring optimal business prospects and convenience for shoppers and residents alike. Meanwhile, the serviced apartments and Hilton Garden Inn present an opportunity to acquire valuable property assets in one of the most sought-after locations in the capital city.

Zameen.com is the project’s exclusive sales and marketing partner, bringing unmatched expertise and reach to ensure its success.

Strategic, Enviable Location

The strategic positioning of Grand Orchard guarantees significant benefits for both residential and commercial buyers. Its close proximity to key points in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, such as the DHA Phase 1’s Main Gate, GT Road, Fauji Foundation Hospital, Al Shifa Eye Hospital, Pearl Continental in Rawalpindi, Blue Area Islamabad, and the Islamabad International Airport, enhances its appeal further.

A Hassle-free, Rewarding Investment

Grand Orchard represents a perfect blend of modernity and elegance, meeting the growing demand for contemporary housing and commercial ventures in the twin cities. With four commercial floors hosting retail chains, kiosks, and a food court, Grand Orchard offers a diverse shopping experience. Spanning over 1,000,000 square feet, the project provides ample parking space and a vibrant food court. The project is designed to create an environment conducive to relaxation and comfort. Additionally, its approved status by DHA-Islamabad ensures a secure and hassle-free investment opportunity with high returns for discerning buyers.

Immense Value Added to Grand Orchard’s Investment Potential

The presence of Hilton Garden Inn within Grand Orchard adds immense value and attractiveness to the project. This hotel is set to become one of the finest in the country, redefining the hospitality sector and enhancing the overall appeal and investment potential of Grand Orchard.

Investing in Grand Orchard offers compelling reasons to seize the opportunity. Its enviable location surrounded by renowned healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and popular commercial attractions ensures a vibrant and convenient lifestyle. Proximity to esteemed educational institutes such as Beaconhouse, Roots International, Westminster School & College, City School, and Bahria International School, coupled with well-known eateries and food chains like McDonald’s, KFC, Tuscany Courtyard, and Gloria Jean’s, further enhances the appeal.

Grand Orchard by Premier Choice International is a testament to the developer’s commitment to crafting exceptional living and commercial spaces. The development firm is a global real estate powerhouse, with 25+ projects, spanning 5M+ sq. ft. in 3 countries.

Operating for 13 years, they have a vertically integrated model, providing full support services from design to facilities management. Their 100+ industry-leading experts ensure high-quality, on-time delivery, setting their developments apart. Creating real value for assets, clients, and communities, Premier Choice International’s value-driven approach shines through. Moreover, their ISO 9001:2015 certification speaks volumes about their commitment to quality and service.