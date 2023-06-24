‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’ falls short of expectations, fails to deliver chills

The fourth instalment in the 1920 horror film series, “1920: Horrors of the Heart (A),” produced by Vikram Bhatt Production, Harekrishna Mediatech, and Houseful Motion Pictures, tells the story of Meghna (played by Avika Gor), a young woman devastated by her father’s suicide.

View this post on Instagram

In his diary, her father blames his estranged wife, Radhika (Barkha Bisht), for driving him to his death. Filled with rage, Meghna vows to seek revenge against her mother, who now lives with her new husband, Shantanu (Rahul Dev), and their daughter, Aditi (Ketaki Kulkarni). Surprisingly, Meghna discovers that she can communicate with her deceased father, who guides her on how to ruin Radhika and her new family. However, as Meghna follows her father’s instructions, she uncovers hidden secrets that shock her. Will Meghna fulfill her father’s wish, or will she abandon her mission for revenge?

View this post on Instagram

The story and screenplay, written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Das, lack clarity and coherence. The audience is left puzzled by the character Rahasur (Amit Behl), whose motives remain unclear. In one scene, Rahasur possesses Meghna’s boyfriend, Arjun (Danish Pandor), but the reason behind this action is murky, as Meghna would have acted the same way even without his interference.

View this post on Instagram

Similarly, the purpose of the gardener (Arbendra Pratap) in the plot is ambiguous. Furthermore, it is unclear what benefit Meghna’s deceased father would gain from her seeking revenge, as he is already dead. The screenplay as a whole is underdeveloped and inconsistent. Intimate scenes between Meghna and Arjun feel out of place amidst the tension and revenge. Radhika’s initial reluctance to meet Meghna is also unexplained, considering she holds no grudge against her daughter. While some horror scenes are thrilling and chilling, the dialogue by Shweta Bothra is mediocre.

Avika Gor delivers a strong performance as Meghna, while Ketaki Kulkarni impresses with her natural portrayal of Aditi. Rahul Dev provides adequate support as Shantanu, and Barkha Bisht leaves a mark as Radhika. Randheer Rai’s performance as Meghna’s father, Dheeraj, is average, and Danish Pandor appears somewhat awkward as Arjun. Amit Behl effectively embodies the role of Rahasur, despite his unclear objectives. The supporting cast, including Avtar Gill, Arbendra Pratap, and others, offers average performances.

Krishna Bhatt’s direction is commendable, considering this is her debut film. Puneet Dixit’s music falls short of expectations, lacking haunting melodies that would have complemented the horror theme. Vikram Bhatt’s background music is passable, and Prakash Kutty’s cinematography is of good quality. Moses Fernandez’s action and stunt sequences provide thrills, and Naushad Memon’s production design is satisfactory. Kuldip Mehan’s editing is reasonably sharp.

In summary, “1920: Horrors of the Heart” is a mediocre film, relying on the popularity of the 1920 brand. It’s weak promotion and formulaic nature may result in average box office performance. However, its commercial viability should not be a concern, as a significant portion of the investment has been recouped through the sale of digital, satellite, and audio rights.

The film was released on June 23, 2023, at Inox and other cinemas in Mumbai through PVR Pictures Ltd. The publicity and opening were decent. It was also released nationwide, with a good opening in some areas but a lacklustre response in others.