Pakistan » Balochistan

Policeman martyred in ‘suicide blast’ in Turbat

Kech DC says suicide bomber was a woman
Ayaz Aslam Jun 24, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

One policeman was martyred in a suspected suicide blast in Turbat on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the blast took place near a park on Commissionery Road in Balochistan’s Turbat city.

Police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

The Kech deputy commissioner claimed the target of the blast was a police vehicle that has been damaged.

They are trying to determine the identity of the attacker, DC Bashir Ahmed said, adding the Red Zone is completely safe.

“The security in the area is very strict,” the DC stressed, adding the suicide bomber was a woman.

He further said lady police officials were also injured in the blast, while the identity of the attacker is being ascertained.

