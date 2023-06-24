Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

May 9 riots: Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar

Warrants issued for 6 suspects in case of damaging govt property during violent protests
Arshad Ali Jun 24, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

In a case of damaging government property during the violent protests on May 9, Lahore’s anti-terrorism court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for six suspects, including PTI leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hammad Azhar.

The investigation officer’s plea stated that they tried to arrest the suspects, but they absconded, so their forcible arrest is required.

Judge Abhar Gul accepted the request of the investigating officer.

A case against the suspects is registered with the Sarwar Road police station.

PTI

Hammad Azhar

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

May 9 riots

aslam iqbal

