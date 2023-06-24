One civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

A Pakistani civilian was martyred while two others have been critically injured after Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LOC), the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector.“

“Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations,” it added.

The ISPR said that Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LoC belt, regardless of the strong protest being launched from the Indian side.

“The Indian side is reminded to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands,” the statement concluded.