Indian forces firing along LoC leaves two martyred, one critically injured

In a sequel to Indian Army unprovoked firing on Saturday while adopting an inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris at Sattwal Sector, one more civilian has embraced shahadat while one remained critically injured taking the total death toll to two.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector.“

“Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations,” it added.

The ISPR said that Pakistan reserves the right to respond back in a manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in the LoC belt, regardless of the strong protest being launched from the Indian side.

“The Indian side is reminded to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly, their inalienable right to till their lands,” the statement concluded.