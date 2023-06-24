21-year-old solves Rubik’s Cube in 3 seconds; sets new world record

In an astonishing display of speed and skill, a 21-year-old boy has shattered the boundaries of Rubik’s Cube solving, setting a new world record by solving the iconic puzzle in an extraordinary three seconds.

The feat was achieved by the young maestro, Max Park, who has left enthusiasts and experts in awe with his lightning-fast solving abilities.

Max broke the previous 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube record at a speed-cubing event in Long Beach, California, with a time of 3.13 seconds – an average person might take that time to take a sip of a drink.

During the event, spectators watched in awe as Park maneuvered the colorful cube, his muscle memory and well-honed algorithms guiding his every motion.

Gasps of astonishment filled the room as the final seconds faded away, and with one triumphant flourish, Max revealed a perfectly solved Rubik’s Cube.

The previous record, set by China’s Yusheng Du in 2018, stood at a blistering 3.47 seconds.

“Before this, Max’s fastest single solve was 3.63 seconds, which put him in second place behind Yusheng Du’s 3.47,” reported the Guinness world record site.

According to Guinness, Park has autism, and his parents Schwan and Miki said that cubing has been “good therapy” for him.

The 21-year-old also holds the record for the fastest time to solve 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7 rotating puzzle cubes.